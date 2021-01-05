Since the introduction of a small herd of bison to Minneopa State Park in 2015, visitors have been flocking to drive through the prairie to see them.
It turns out the bison have been a boon to everyone who’s always enjoyed visiting Minneopa’s waterfalls, trails, prairie and campground. The park, particularly the prairie area, was once one of the least visited of state parks, but now it is one of the top parks, drawing about 280,000 annual visitors.
That has allowed more people to enjoy the beauty and amenities of the park. But more importantly, it has meant Minneopa gets a larger infusion of money from the Department of Natural Resources. That funding has helped improve the gravel bison trail road and other amenities in the park.
And additional funding has greatly accelerated the reclamation of the prairie that has long been plagued by invasive sumac. Now large sections of brush are being removed to give native grasses a chance to thrive.
Beyond those benefits, Minneopa has become a key in building a genetically pure line of American bison in Minnesota.
Wild bison disappeared in the state in the late 1800s as, like bison across the country, they were hunted to near extinction. Most of the bison that remained in the U.S. were bred with cattle in hopes of starting a thriving “beefalo” meat industry, an experiment that never really took off.
But the captive bison that were kept in a few places in Minnesota were found to be genetically pure. In recent decades building that pure herd has been the focus of the DNR and zoos. Genetically pure herds now exist at Blue Mound and Minneopa state parks, the Minnesota Zoo and a small zoo in Olmsted County.
There are about 150 pure bison in the state, a number officials hope to grow to 500, a number that can generate a self-sustaining population with enough genetic diversity to avoid inbreeding.
Now three cows from Minneopa, which has a herd that has grown to about 40, will help expand the genetic diversity within the genetically pure state herd. They are being sent to Olmsted County’s Oxbow Park zoo to be bred by a bull there.
If they give birth, there will be three more genetically pure bison to add to the growing genetically diverse Minnesota herd.
It’s a worthy project. After man nearly eradicated the American bison, it should give all supporters of Minneopa and all area residents a sense of pride to do our part to rebuild a line of the majestic animals.
