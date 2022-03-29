Minnesota State University football fans have not become believers after years of well-intentioned talk about replacing Blakeslee Stadium. They deserve better and so does the larger Mankato community.
So it’s a step in the right direction that a political leader has stepped up and taken on the challenge of replacing the stadium through a proposal in the state bonding bill. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, announced last week that he would sponsor a $20 million proposal to replace Blakeslee with a $40 million multi-use, regional project.
It may be difficult to get it into this year’s bonding bill, but the plan does have the support of Gov. Tim Walz and deserves bipartisan support from area legislators.
At one time, Blakeslee was an attractive venue to watch football, with its steep bleachers giving fans a close-up feel and great sightlines. But the stadium is literally crumbling. Concrete below those seats is chipping away. The press box is little more than a shack with non-existent heat and windows prone to fogging.
Many MSU presidents have put forth proposals, including attaching a new stadium to a college of business and for an overall upgrade of all athletic facilities. It seemed the millions needed were almost at hand a few years ago. And then silence.
As former President Richard Davenport retired, he admitted he was not able to reach his goal of a new Blakeslee Stadium. Now his successor, Edward Inch, must take up the gauntlet.
Frentz’s proposal is a good first step. One that, to fans’ dismay, has not been taken before now. The Frentz proposal will give the issue the attention it deserves.
Now the Mankato community must show its backing with donations and vocal support. The success of Hockey Day should give legislators confidence the Mankato community can support top notch sporting events. This shouldn’t be a heavy lift for legislators, especially with the nearly $9 billion state surplus.
Blakeslee Stadium’s time has come. We urge the community to flex its political muscle and for legislators to kick this one through the uprights.
