Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.