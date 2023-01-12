Brazil is the world’s 12th largest economy, and this nation runs a sizable trade surplus with the South American giant. Among the United States’ largest exports to Brazil, according to the U.S. State Department, are aircraft, machinery, petroleum products and medical instruments.
Add to that a far less palatable export: Right-wing mob violence aimed at overturning an election.
The mayhem visited Sunday upon the Brazilian capital in hopes of inciting a military coup and the reinstallation of Jair Bolsonaro as president strongly echoed the U.S. Capitol insurrection two years and two days earlier.
Bolsonaro in office clearly saw President Donald Trump as an example to emulate, and like Trump repeatedly indulged in the “big lie” of election denial. While Bolsonaro was in Florida during the uprising — he fled Brazil ahead the Jan. 1 inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — he clearly inspired the violence, even if he didn’t specifically direct it.
And Trump and his allies provided the template.
Scott Hamilton, a former U.S. diplomat in Brazil, told The Associated Press: “The U.S. example of election denying and creating alternative facts, and radicalizing law enforcement, and of openly disparaging democratic institutions was a template that I don’t think Bolsonaro et al would have come up with on their own.”
Brazil’s electorate is even more bitterly divided than ours. Its democracy is far less well-established than ours as well, and the fragility of its institutions is mirrored in many other democracies in South and Central America. This nation, long a beacon of democracy, must set a better example.
The Biden administration probably can’t do much about the distasteful authoritarian cheerleading of the likes of Steve Bannon and the Conservative Political Action Coalition, but it can lean on the Brazilian military to continue to stay out of the political strife. And it certainly should not allow Bolsonaro his Florida haven.
