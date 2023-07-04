Lawmakers made the right decision this year by doing what has long been talked about: splitting up the massive Department of Human Services.
The state’s largest agency has for years been scrutinized and criticized for poor financial oversight, excessive bureaucracy, and inability to respond quickly and efficiently when needed.
The agency’s largest division, Direct Care and Treatment, will spin off into its own agency taking roughly 5,000 employees along.
With an annual budget of more than $20 billion, it became clear DHS was simply too large to operate effectively and efficiently. The Minnesota legislative auditor reviewed DHS operations on several occasions and the reports that came back were scathing.
Last year the auditor found mismanagement of a $130 million program that provided grants to local governments and nonprofits to support the mentally ill, homeless and those on public assistance. But the auditor found major problems in how the money was handled. The agency didn’t show they reviewed nonprofits before handing out the money and in some cases didn’t even document how much in grants were given.
That was on top of other cases of mismanagement dating back several years. The agency doled out nearly $60 million in mental health grants without proper oversight. DHS overpaid tribal providers for medical programs, and back in 2018 the auditor found the agency hadn’t calculated how much money they were losing to fraud in a child care program.
By breaking up DHS into different agencies, they should be able to be more nimble and responsive when quick help is needed. And the Legislature will be better able to apply the scrutiny to the realigned agencies.
DHS is vital for people in need and is relied on by local governments and nonprofits. It needs to be as effective as possible, something it can’t be under the current structure.
Why it matters: The state Department of Human Services has become too large and mismanaged. Breaking it up was the right thing to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.