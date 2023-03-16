Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow for the afternoon. Becoming windy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 30. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.