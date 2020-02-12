There’s a lot to dislike about President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal 2021. Liberal and conservative interest groups each could throw darts at a board and find something to criticize.
For conservatives, the Trump budget cuts military spending by $567 billion over 10 years, partially as a way to make permanent the $1.5 trillion tax cut passed in 2017.
Everyone on Medicare might be alarmed by a planned $465 billion cut to hospitals and doctors who serve Medicare patients, though the benefit itself would be maintained. But hospitals and doctors often say serving Medicare patients is a loss leader and Trump’s budget makes it more of a losing proposition.
Conservatives might find caution going to the wind while Trump bases his budget on an annual rate of growth in GDP of 3 percent. Last year GDP grew at 2.1 percent, below the grandiose predictions of the Trump team of 3 to 4 percent in some cases.
And conservatives might even recognize the flawed logic in cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor, which would reach $700 billion over 10 years. If the poor don’t have Medicaid coverage — a form of insurance that covers preventive treatment — federal law has long required doctors and hospitals to serve those patients in emergency rooms even if they don’t have Medicaid insurance. It’s the law. No exceptions.
Cutting Medicaid is simply a way to create more costly medical problems that the mostly nonprofit hospital sector ends up paying for in “charity care” and unpaid bills. The providers pass those costs on to insurance companies, who pass it on to consumers.
And budget hawk conservatives might not like the way Trump reduces the deficit: permanent tax cuts, and cuts to military and social programs. It’s a deficit reduction plan that won’t go anywhere politically, so why bother.
And Trump talks about a health care reform to replace the Affordable Care Act but provides no details.
The Trump budget is not only unrealistic in a divided Washington, it falls far short of producing growth while reducing the deficit.
