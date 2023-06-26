Why it matters: Helping kids gain access to summer activities by helping get them there is what a caring community does.
There is nothing worse for an active kid than being stranded at home while an assortment of fun activities are happening just beyond your reach.
You can’t participate if you can’t get to where the offerings are, and if your older sister doesn’t drive and mom and dad are at work, you might be stuck missing out.
That’s why it’s a good thing that the city of Mankato has put thought and effort into providing free bus rides this summer to the community’s youth.
Information from a pilot project last year and survey feedback from kids helped determine the most effective transportation program to benefit area youth during the summer. Kato Go Play, which launched June 12, is a flex or call-in service that gives kids free rides from their homes to places of interest throughout Mankato and North Mankato.
Numerous parks, schools, libraries and entertainment options are reachable via the service. So if kids want to go to the pool at Spring Lake Park, they just need to call 311 or 507-387-8600 to schedule a ride. It’s simple, straightforward and free for children, middle schoolers and high school students. (Adult fares are $2 for a one-way ride or $4 for a round-trip ride.)
It’s that easy — no barriers to finding fun. There are just a few courtesy-related caveats: Reservations are required and should be made as early as possible to secure a ride close to the desired pickup or drop-off time; and cancellations require at least one hour of advance notice.
Offering youth safe ways to get to their summer destinations to stay active is a good way for the community to support young people. The Mankato-North Mankato area consistently demonstrates that the children who live here are a top priority. Free summer transportation for kids is more evidence of that.
