Thumbs up to the city of Mankato for its plans to upgrade many of its 86 bus stops.
Updating and renovating bus stops isn’t exactly a scintillating topic, but bus stops are one of the basic services cities offer and are important to those who use them.
Just like homeowners who tackle maintenance and upgrade projects needed on their homes, cities must take care of their infrastructure to keep it fresh and useful.
The city is focusing on giving people good signage on the bus stops, adding amenities as required by federal regulations and complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Total project costs $129,536 for work done this year and next, with $103,629 coming from Federal Transportation Administration funds and $25,907 from local funds. In 2025 the state will contribute $375,000 to finish the work.
The city heard from citizens who wanted better accessibility at bus stops, better signs showing bus routes and other improvements.
Many of the services cities provide and taxpayers pay for are not particularly exciting, but they are very necessary — things like sewer and water plants, roads, bus stops and garbage pickup. Making sure those services are updated when needed is important.
Updated COVID-19 shot
Thumbs up to the efficient approval and rollout of the updated COVID-19 vaccines formulated to more closely target the virus’ variants now circulating.
On Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines, and on Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued formal vaccine recommendations.
These new vaccines are approved by the FDA for those who are 6 months of age or older. People ages 5 and older, regardless of previous vaccination, are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least two months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
An eventual annual vaccine against COVID-19 was predicted by infectious disease experts, and we’ve finally arrived at this point after years of dealing with the pandemic. Although it’s unlikely the disease will disappear, the amount of immunity now in the population has made it less serious for most sufferers. Continued immunization and protection are important to keep the virus at bay — especially for our most vulnerable.
And as is the case with any infectious disease, it’s important that people isolate when ill to avoid spreading the illness. With seasonal flu and RSV shots now available, we can do our part to minimize a triple threat of serious illness as winter approaches.
Stepping aside
Thumbs up to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican who announced this week that he will not seek reelection.
While Romney has been criticized by hyper-partisan Republicans for his votes to convict former President Donald Trump in his two impeachment trials, he remains quite popular in Utah and was likely to be reelected had he run in 2024.
Of note in this era of increasingly geriatric elected officials is his rationale for stepping down. The former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee is 76 now; he would be well into his 80s by the end of his next term. The nation, he said Wednesday in his announcement, needs a younger generation of leadership.
Romney specifically called on both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the frontrunners for the 2024 presidential nominations, to step aside. That isn’t likely to happen. But Romney is right about the nation’s need to transition to a younger generation, and we can hope that his stepping aside will set a salutary example to fellow senators of both parties. There are no essential individuals in elective office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.