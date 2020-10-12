Like many events this year, Greater Mankato Growth’s business awards will lack the collegiality of an in-person celebration, instead being aired virtually on Nov. 10.
But this year’s award winners, announced last week, will be just as proud and excited by the honors as past winners have been.
The Hall of Fame inductee is longtime business Quality 1Hr Foto/SPX.
Other honorees include other well-known businesses, including Kato Crossfit and Capstone.
This year’s award winners will have the distinction of being celebrated during one of the most challenging, unusual and uncertain years in recent history. It should be a time the community pays tribute to all local business owners and employees who are struggling through the pandemic with creativity, hard work and commitment, even as they face risks while interacting with the public.
Even before the pandemic, the challenges to small businesses were significant. Every four years, the National Federation of Independent Business compiles a report measuring the biggest challenges for businesses. The report was taken just before the onset of coronavirus.
The cost of health insurance was once again the No. 1 problem for small businesses. Finding qualified employees rose from 10th four years ago to No. 2 this spring. And struggling to compete with large businesses moved higher as a concern, an issue that will likely be even more pronounced now as many small businesses had to close while larger businesses remained open.
Still, entrepreneurs are an optimistic bunch. A NFIB survey in August showed a jump in its “Optimism Index.” In fact the optimism reading, measured in 10 categories, was slightly above the historical 46-year average.
While many small businesses continue to struggle, the survey showed earning trends were increasing over the summer and job openings were starting to rise, with one third of small businesses reporting at least one unfilled position.
The pandemic blindsided everyone, but business owners, who have invested so much in money and effort and who are responsible for others’ livelihoods, were especially thrown into turmoil and worry.
While GMG is honoring many long-time businesses that have given much to the community, it’s a good time for the community to remember all small businesses and to support them as much as they can.
