The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources needs to use all means to force the federal government to release research on the impacts of copper-nickel mining on the Superior National Forest and its Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The U.S. Forest Service recently denied Minnesota’s request for research the federal agency did on the proposed $1 billion Twin Metals copper-nickel mine just outside the Boundary Waters. The agency said that because the study was never finished and the data collected has not been fully validated.
It’s the flimsiest of arguments that Minnesota needs to challenge in the courts.
The only reason the study was canceled before being finished is because the Trump administration killed the research in order to see the Twin Metals mine move ahead without the inconvenient light of scientific research blocking it.
The federal study was started in 2016 under the Obama administration. During congressional hearings in 2017, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, who oversees the Forest Service, said he would “absolutely” allow the environmental review to proceed. But soon after he drastically scaled back the review.
The Trump administration has every right to be friendly to mining. But it also has a duty to fairly study and evaluate the environmental impacts of proposed mines so states have the information they need to make decisions on permits.
While the proposed mine isn’t in the BWCA, it would be just a couple of miles away, built on the shore of a major lake that flows into the Boundary Waters.
The BWCA is one of the most visited wilderness areas in America and everyone has a stake in seeing its waters protected.
While the administration does all it can to bury the canceled study and its findings, state officials are obligated to pursue the truth about the environmental impacts of mining next to the BWCA.
