At a time when employers of any size and in any field are scraping for workers, Cambria appears to have found an innovative, and laudable, means to invest in its workforce.
The Le Sueur-based fabricator of quartz surfaces has been offering on-the-clock English instruction to its workforce since 2015, with certified instructors holding classes in the plant.
Developing the language skills of the company’s sizable cadre of non-native workers benefits Cambria because the employees can be more readily cross-trained and move into higher-skill jobs. And of course it benefits the workers not only on the job and in the bank account — higher-skill jobs mean higher pay, after all — but in their daily lives.
Cambria finds this sufficiently valuable that it not only provides the course at no charge to the employees, it pays them their regular wages for the time in class. Brian Scoggin, executive vice president of operations, says the course isn’t supposed to be a burden for the workers.
Some 300 Cambria workers have gone through the program in its seven years, with more working their way through the five levels of instruction. Scoggin and other company officials describe the program as thoroughly embedded in the company’s culture, with supervisors playing a role in reinforcing the classroom lessons.
Demographics don’t lie. The reality is that the baby boom generation is fading from the workforce, and the generation entering the American workforce is nowhere near as numerous. Economists have been warning for years that the United States needs immigrants to fill jobs, and fluency in English is crucial to being skilled and productive worker.
Cambria’s in-house language program works for both the company and its staff. It appears, as company officials say, worth emulating elsewhere.
