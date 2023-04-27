The legalization of recreational marijuana has been a state-by-state process. It is time for Congress to remove a major impediment.
Minnesota this week took an uncertain step toward becoming the 23rd state to legalize pot. The state House on Tuesday passed a legalization bill; the Senate is expected to take up its version of the measure Friday.
But even if the Senate OKs its version — and it is not clear that will be the outcome — there are significant differences over such important details as tax rates, local control and licensing. With the session entering its final weeks and the state budget and tax bills still unsettled, marijuana may not cross the finish line this year.
Whether it comes in 2023, 2024 or some other year, the Gopher State will eventually join the legalization march.
But one aspect of legalization that has become obvious from other states is that the federal status of marijuana — prohibited under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 as a “Schedule I” drug with a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical purpose — is a major friction point.
Among the headaches the continued federal prohibition creates for pot is that even legal purveyors are cut off from the banking system. A cash-only market is something of an island in our largely electronic financial world, and increasingly vulnerable to traditional armed robbers.
Congress would do well to follow the post-Prohibition alcohol model with marijuana. Get out of the way and let the states handle it.
