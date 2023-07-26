Why it matters: Introducing a new mind-altering substance into civic life is bound to create some tension.
With legalization of recreational marijuana just a week away, there remain questions of how and where it can be legally consumed and what the consequences might be for those who break what few rules are left.
There will likely be a good amount of confusion as well. The public has been unaware of times and places where cannabis can be legally consumed. Take the case in point at the Government Mule concert at the Vetter Stone Amphitheatre recently.
While people understood correctly that the Legislature had legalized marijuana, apparently many thought it took place immediately and was legal everywhere. Many were partaking at the concert and the odor was obvious. But while using was technically still illegal, police were hesitant to begin wholesale arrests knowing that all those cases could possibly be dropped in a month when cannabis became legal.
And there have been at times conflicting news reports of when and where marijuana can be consumed. But the latest and most accurate information allows people to smoke marijuana in public places like sidewalks, parks or outside restaurants and bars unless the city has an ordinance specifically prohibiting “smoking” at such places. If ordinances specifically ban tobacco use, it would not automatically ban marijuana use.
Confused yet?
The problem centered around the Legislature’s intention not to be specific in the law legalizing cannabis.
While the law listed private property, the home and licensed events as places where marijuana could be consumed, it didn’t put restrictions on public parks and streets, leaving that to cities, according to bill author Democratic Sen. Lindsey Port, quoted in the Star Tribune.
The restrictions for marijuana use include a prohibition for those under 21 and no smoking in a school, in a vehicle or where minors might be impacted by second hand smoke. It also bans smoking marijuana anywhere smoking is banned under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
And then there’s the issue of law enforcement. Measurements for judging impairment by marijuana seem vague and unprecise. Police forces will have their hands full trying to get their arms around what could be significant public safety issues while not having very many solid rules to follow.
A civil society must always balance the need for individual freedom with the public good. Legalization of recreational marijuana will put our communities to that test.
The approach the Legislature has taken with a modest amount of restrictions from the state and the ability of local governments to modify the law to their needs seems to strike the right balance.
