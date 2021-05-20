Both our capitols — the U.S. Capitol in Washington and the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul — are currently surrounded by security fencing, ugly evidence of legislative fear.
Between the civil unrest in the Twin Cities that followed the killing last Memorial Day by Minneapolis police of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 insurrection instigated by then-President Donald Trump, those fears were — and to some degree remain — legitimate. Other states — notably Michigan — have seen armed men stalking the hallways in an attempt to intimidate lawmakers.
Add in the public health pressures of the coronavirus pandemic, and one can hardly blame lawmakers for wanting to keep the public at a distance.
But barricading the public from the seat of government is corrosive, just as damaging to the spirit of democracy as gun-toting bullies.
So we are pleased to see that the fencing surrounding the state Capitol is to come down in the next few weeks, with the expectation that the public will again be admitted to the House and Senate galleries for next month’s special session. The refurbished Capitol is a public jewel, and the public deserves admittance.
We are less pleased by the continuation of the status quo in Washington. History tells us that the Capitol has been bombed, burned and been the site of physical attacks repeatedly over the decades. Jan. 6 was a disgrace — even if the GOP caucuses in the House and Senate want to pretend that nothing untoward happened — but the insurrection was of a piece with other acts of politically-motivated violence.
The Capitol was not barricaded after Erich Muenter set off dynamite in the Senate Reception room in 1915. It was not sealed off after five congressmen were shot and wounded in 1951 by invaders demanding Puerto Rican independence. It was not closed up after a 1971 bombing claimed by the left-wing Weather Underground, or after a 1983 bombing claimed to be in protest of American military involvement in Grenada and Lebanon.
Democracy demands openness, and a barricaded legislature cannot be open. It is time for Congress to take the advice Ronald Reagan offered decades ago in Berlin: “Tear down this wall.”
