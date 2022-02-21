You may know her as a former Miss Minnesota and then Miss America. You may know her as a former Fox News anchor. You may never have heard of her, but her recent accomplishment will soon protect many employees.
After about six years of lobbying, Gretchen Carlson succeeded in pushing Congress to pass the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act. The bill is to end a practice that prevents victims who experience sexual misconduct in the workplace from taking their claims to court. Companies closed nearly 14,000 arbitration cases in 2020, according to the American Association for Justice, the industry group for trial lawyers.
Carlson is now an expert on the topic — because she lived through the experience. She has been working to ban the arbitration clauses in employment contracts since 2016, when she sued Roger Ailes, then-CEO of Fox News, for sexual harassment.
Carlson had the means to hire attorneys who figured out a way around the common but troublesome contract arbitration clause that protected workplaces from being held accountable for bad behavior. Instead of suing the company she worked for, her legal team went after Ailes.
As a result of Carlson’s coming forward through an open civil court process, other sexual assault scandals in the media industry moved from behind closed doors into the light and helped launch the #MeToo movement.
Soon employees across the country will experience the protection that Carlson fought for. It wasn’t an easy path, despite its recent bipartisan passage in Congress this month and the expectation that President Joe Biden to sign it.
Carlson worked relentlessly to convince Republicans who were initially against the bill, introduced in 2017. She said at least one lawmaker changed his stance against the legislation and actually became an advocate, pushing for the bill’s passage.
Carlson described in an interview with NPR News how the shift to more support came about: “It was kind of like, raise your hand if you’re in favor of continuing to silence women who are harassed and assaulted in the workplace. OK, I see nobody’s raising their hands ... I think that many politicians came to the realization that I guess we’re going to have to do something about this or it’s not going to make us look very good.”
The highly accomplished Carlson considers the passage of the bill her greatest achievement aside from being mother to her two children. Her work has lifted up the voices of many victims of sexual harassment and soon will have the long-lasting impact of protecting employees, or at least giving them a means to unveil sexual misconduct, in the future.
