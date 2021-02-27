Thumbs up to North Mankato’s plans to invest up to $5 million in Caswell Park softball fields, soccer complex and plans for an indoor recreational facility.
The funding is from $2.3 million in local sales tax, a $2 million state grant awarded last year and $700,000 donation from the local softball and soccer groups.
Built some 35 years ago, the Caswell complex has been the premier host of the state girls softball tournament for years as well as professional softball leagues, including development leagues for Olympic teams.
The softball fields will get major upgrades in fencing, seating and lighting. Six new scoreboards will be added as well as options for video streaming. Restrooms will be made ADA compliant. Two fields will be expanded and made into “championship fields” to draw more tournaments.
The soccer complex will be expanded as well with upgrades to championship fields including converting one to turf.
The plan will create another destination venue for statewide and countrywide visitors. Residents will be able to enjoy another fantastic local amenity.
And an already strong regional economy will be bolstered even further. The project leaders swung for the fences and look to have hit a homerun.
Protecting journalists
Thumbs up to U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Patrick Leahy for introducing legislation to ensure governments that commit human rights abuses against journalists are held accountable by the United States.
The legislation is named for Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post reporter who widely is believed to have been murdered at the Saudi Arabian consulate under orders of the Saudi government.
The legislation would increase reporting about foreign governments targeting journalists and would carry a variety of possible penalties including restrictions on foreign aid and targeted sanctions.
With so many countries attempting to control information and muzzle the press, journalists are often the only ones to shed light on government abuse. They need protections that can be offered by the leader of the free world.
Sound information
Thumbs up to the introduction of a bill at the Minnesota Legislature that would require public schools provide comprehensive sexual health education. The state Department of Education would develop the age-appropriate standards.
Now students’ education about their own bodies wildly varies, depending on the health curriculum of the school district — or lack of curriculum.
The proposed requirement for elementary and secondary grades beginning in 2023 won approval in a Minnesotan House committee this week, although no Republicans supported the bill.
Let’s hope all lawmakers, no matter where they live and what party they are in, will recognize the need of adopting standards that give every student a chance of a healthy, safe life. Good information can help make sound decisions.
The plight of the butterflies
Thumbs down to the worsening status of the monarch butterfly, a visible symbol of the planet’s decreasing biodiversity.
This week Mexico reported that the wintering grounds of the iconic insect shrank again this season. In 2018 the butterflies covered 14.95 acres of pine and fur in central Mexico; this winter it was down to 5.2 acres. (The butterflies congregate so densely that it is easier to count them by area than as individuals.)
There are many stresses on the monarch, and one of the most obvious is the shrinking patch of forest to which they migrate. Illegal logging in the Mexican mountains is a significant part of the problem, as is a severe drought.
And, of course, the continuing loss of milkweed in the United States deprives the butterfly of a key food source in the summer part of their cycle.
This is not the lowest population point for the monarchs; in the winter of 2013-14, they covered just 1.66 acres. But their grasp on existence is clearly weak.
