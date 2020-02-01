Thumbs up to the city of North Mankato and the operators of Caswell Park for the successful year the park had in terms of economic impact.
The city reported an economic impact of $8.1 million for 2019, up from $6.7 million in 2018.
Most of the increase comes from the World Series fastpitch tournament, which drew 73 teams from 19 states and provinces in a weeklong run during August. The Mankato Peppers May Madness tournament drew 25 teams over two days.
In all, the park hosted 22 tournaments over 50 days drawing 716 teams. Some 325 of those teams came from areas more than 75 miles away.
But locals had plenty to gain from Caswell this year also. Beyond the World Series and Peppers tournament, the Aussie Peppers, a pro fastpitch team from Australia made Caswell their summer home. Fans were treated to top notch softball by a team that includes Olympic players.
The city has established Caswell as a destination sports and softball complex and has proven itself to be a economic engine for the entire region.
It will be important to maintain this asset for future growth.
More midwives
Thumbs up to Mayo Clinic Health System for increasing the number of midwives at the Mankato hospital.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says the OB-GYN staffing shortage is already in the thousands in the U.S. and shortages will continue to grow in a job that has high stress and unpredictable hours. Mayo has already been using more midwives at its La Crosse, Wisconsin, location.
Mankato will double the number of midwives in Mankato from two to four to help alleviate some of the pressure on OB-GYNs.
Having midwives frees up physicians for surgeries and higher-risk pregnancies. And studies show the approach helps improve patient outcomes.
Pulpit misuse
Thumbs down to a Lonsdale priest for using the pulpit to push his personal views reflecting anti-Muslim sentiment.
Immigration Sunday is supposed to be the day parishes statewide demonstrate they welcome migrants and refugees into their communities. Instead Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke used Jan. 5 to espouse anti-immigration sentiment: “I believe it is essential to consider the religion and worldview of the immigrants or refugees,” he said in his homily. “More specifically, we should not be allowing large numbers of Muslims (seeking) asylum or immigration into our country. Islam is the greatest threat in the world both to Christianity and to America.”
After much backlash, VanDenBroeke apologized for his remarks, no doubt at the urging of Archbishop Bernard Hebda, who said the comments were not reflective of the church’s teachings.
This is not the priest’s first inappropriate use of his leadership position to stump for his own political beliefs. In 2018, he told parishioners they could help change the world for Jesus Christ by supporting Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Farewell to The Grandy Man
Thumbs up to the baseball career of Curtis Granderson, who way back in 1999 played for Mankato’s inaugural team in the Northwoods League.
“The Grandy Man” announced the end of his distinguished 16-year career in the majors this week. He had seasons of more than 40 homers, 100 RBIs, 100 runs scored, 20 triples — the man could fill a stat sheet. He was always a fan favorite where ever he played, and his Grand Kids Foundation operates in 34 cities.
A tip of the cap to the greatest of the Mankato Mashers — and a reminder that the Northwoods League can offer a glimpse of big-league talent in the making.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.