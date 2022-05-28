Thumbs up to the birth of an estimated 16 bison babies at Minneopa State Park this spring.
The 16 new calves make up the highest calf count recorded since the animals were reintroduced to the area in 2015. In the previous two years, 13 calves were born each spring.
Not only are the calves a joy to watch prance around, nurse and sleep, but the healthy birth rate will help sustain the program to return a bison population to Minnesota.
The partnership between the Minnesota Zoo and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to reintroduce bison to Minnesota was started in 2012. Its purpose is to breed and maintain a herd of 500 of the genetically rare bison that have not been significantly cross bred with cattle.
With the new calves at Minneopa, the herd is now at 47. There is also a bison herd at Blue Mounds State Park in southwestern Minnesota.
The bison at Minneopa have become a big draw to the park. Not only does the state park system benefit by boosting the number of visitors, but the Mankato area benefits by introducing tourists to what it has to offer, including other outdoor attractions and businesses.
But aside from all of that, those baby bison are just so darn cute.
Remembering Floyd
Thumbs up to all those who keep working to bring meaningful changes following the murder of George Floyd two years ago.
The second anniversary of Floyd’s death brought out crowds in Minneapolis in an effort to keep his memory alive and to continue the call for racial justice and policing reform.
Floyd’s killing by police ushered in a national review of policing, and we learned just how difficult and complex the issues surrounding it are.
While there were early calls to “defund” the police and to create an entirely new system, it soon became clear that is a formidable task. Minneapolis and other cities have been experimenting with programs that rely on civilians — not just officers — to help provide public safety.
But there is the realization that trained and armed officers are often needed to deal with violence and the increased availability of guns.
Although the task may be daunting, society must continue to work toward more racial justice, more transparency in policing, better systems to weed out bad cops and continuing efforts to look at different models of providing public safety.
Another institutional failure
Thumbs down to yet another example of an important institution that utterly failed when confronted with evidence of wrongdoing.
This time it’s the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. A 288-page investigative report issued Sunday concluded the top leadership of the SBC for decades stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clerical sexual abuse. Protecting their own reputations — and shielding the denomination from embarrassment — was the priority.
The irony — as already discovered by the likes of major universities, the Boy Scouts of America, Olympic athletic federations and other religious denominations — is that trying to hide the immorality only worsens the damage to the institution. The problem was allowed to fester and grow, and the inevitable revelation of the wrongs done tears at the credibility of the organization.
The universal reaction to reports of sexual abuse and manipulation for far too long has been to deny, hide and even enable. It speaks ill to the mindset of the people who rise to the top of significant organizations, a misplaced loyalty to the institution itself rather than to the purpose of the institution.
Until that mindset changes, these scandals will continue to erupt.
