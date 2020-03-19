Just in time for our new (and we hope temporary) era of social distancing: An Internet-based census.
Minnesotans this week started getting the letters from the Census Bureau with the information needed to access the form. The 2020 edition of the census, for the first time in 150 years, discarded the long form, so everybody gets one set of questions. It takes about 10 minutes to complete.
One of the very few actions the Constitution requires of the federal government is that every decade it count all residents to reset congressional districts. Over the years, the census has come to supply a wealth of information about the nation’s populace, its resources and its needs, and the data is used to direct billions of dollars in federal spending.
This makes the census results important to local governments. College towns — such as Mankato and St. Peter — really want those students to be listed there rather than at their hometowns. A new dispute has arisen recently over where to count prison inmates — as residents of their place of incarceration, or of their residence while at liberty.
For Minnesota as a whole, a highly complete count might forestall the expected loss of a congressional seat in the mandatory redistricting before the 2022 election.
By federal law, everybody must respond to the census. By federal law, individual responses are confidential and can only be used to compile statistical information for 72 years. Your answers to the 2020 Census questions won’t be released until 2092.
Census Day is April 1. Get ‘er done. It’s not only the law, it’s good for your state, your community, and — by limiting the need to send interviewers out to the addresses that haven’t responded — a quick online response is good for public health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.