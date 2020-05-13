The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the U.S. Census Bureau’s decennial count of every person in the country.
Many of the bureau’s regional offices are closed until June 1. Those offices contain the workers who knock on doors of people who have not responded to the census by mail or online.
Congress also is considering a request by the Trump administration to push back the bureau’s reporting deadline from the end of this year to April of next year.
As of Friday, nearly 59% of Americans have replied to the census, most of them doing so online.
Minnesota’s response rate has been better with 69% replying, nearly 59% of them responding online.
Nicollet County residents have had the highest response in our nine-county area with 77% replying
Blue Earth County is at 67%, which is about the rate of other area counties, except for Watonwan County where only 61% have replied.
Watonwan County’s lower response rate jibes with national trends. Counties and cities with higher numbers of immigrants historically having lower response rates.
About 11% of Watonwan County’s residents are foreign born, compared to just 4% in Nicollet County.
Areas with higher poverty rates and more homeless also have lower response rates.
Unfortunately, areas with more poverty are the places where fully counting their residents is most important. That’s because virtually all federal funding for a variety of programs is based on population.
The census numbers also are used to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning states that have lower response rates risk losing one or more of their House seats for the next 10 years.
While the Census Bureau is doing what it can to do its job, it is the American public that needs to step up and be counted.
People can log on to my2020census.gov and answer just a dozen questions. They can also answer the questions on the phone at 844-330-2020 or by filling out and mailing back a printed questionnaire.
The process only takes minutes. The more people who self-report means the fewer people Census Bureau employees will need to track down at their homes later. With the pandemic expected to last into at least the end of this year and likely into next year, having more citizens and census workers meet face to face only adds to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
If you haven’t responded to the census yet, do so. It is required by law and it is the responsible thing to do.
