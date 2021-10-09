Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.