Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.