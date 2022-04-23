Thumbs up to the planned expansion of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
The half-acre of extra land, which is east of the museum’s 224 Lamm St. building, runs along Sibley Parkway nearly to its intersection with Riverfront Drive.
That prominent place along a busy thoroughfare is sure to boost the museum’s now understated presence in Mankato.
The additional space will enable the museum to expand its nature-based play experiences during the three- to five-year project.
Carole and Denny Dotson partnered with friends Kay Jacobson and her late husband, Lyle, to work with the Mankato Area Foundation on purchasing the land for the museum.
Their help in acquiring the plot will be rewarded with the smiles of more children who will likely visit the premier attraction as a result of the future addition and its greater visibility.
The popular museum averages about 100,000 visitors annually. No doubt, if they expand it, even more will come.
Fast internet
Thumbs up to Consolidated Communications for bringing a new gigabit broadband internet service to Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake.
The company’s Fidium Fiber division is rolling out the service this year and it will be available to more than 10,000 homes in the region.
At $70 a month, the service has speeds 10 times faster than the national average.
That may be more speed than some need or want. But for many it will be a welcome option.
During the pandemic we all learned how vital and valuable good internet is. With more and more people working and learning from home, high speed internet is more important than ever.
High-speed, reliable internet is also a big economic driver for communities.
There will no doubt continue to be more options and new technology coming in the region from different providers. The addition of Fidium Fiber is a boost for the area.
An easy deal undone
Thumbs down to the continued obstinacy of the House DFL on fixing the deficit in Minnesota’s unemployment fund.
The Senate’s majority Republicans and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz have for months agreed on how to make good the deficit and avoid stiff tax increases on Minnesota businesses. The House’s majority Democrats have refused to go along, and the standoff is now being felt financially by enterprises large and small.
As Walz said earlier this week, this should have been “the easiest deal in the history of Minnesota politics.” The issue could have, and should have, been resolved in the opening weeks of the session.
That it instead remains unfinished business indicates how deeply imbedded partisanship has become in the state Capitol, and bodes ill for agreement on other issues with more obvious divisions.
Speeding deaths
Thumbs down to those who through reckless driving and excessive speed have caused a 29% to 40% increase in Minnesota vehicle crash fatalities.
Mankato region deaths and serious crashes have increased even more, according to officials.
The state reported the large increase in traffic fatalities in 2020 and 2021 at the Toward Zero Deaths public safety event in Mankato Thursday conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new death trends turn back much progress that had been made from 2003 to 2014, when the number of fatalities declined nearly 45% after efforts to educate drivers on safety, enforce traffic laws and make changes to roadways.
Reports show that driving fatalities and accidents increased during the pandemic as drivers became impatient and perhaps more stressed living in the pandemic world. Fewer cars on roadways likely fueled the desire to speed.
The TZD event drew about 70 traffic safety stakeholders from the region. It’s certainly a worthwhile effort to help people understand the trends in fatalities and injuries and that a concerted effort must be made to keep roads safe.
