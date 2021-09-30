A lengthy three-way standoff between the United States and China, with Canada uncomfortably in the middle, ended last week. China got what it wanted, but its short-term gain was damaging.
Hostage diplomacy, which is what Beijing resorted to, is a hallmark of rogue states. Global actors who engage in this behavior forfeit trust and good will in the process. And in this case, China’s attempt to bully Canada appears likely to backfire in the future.
The basic facts: Meng Wanzhou, a top executive with Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, was detained by Canada in December 2018 on U.S. charges related to violation of economic sanctions again Iran. Within days, China arrested two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on trumped-up charges. Meng fought extradition while under house arrest in a Vancouver mansion; “the two Michaels” were held in harsh conditions.
Last week Meng’s legal team conceded that the American charges were legitimate. The charges against her were provisionally dismissed, and she was allowed to return to China. Beijing released the two Michaels, and they flew back to Canada.
The episode is damaging to Beijing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had, prior to the Meng case, sought to strengthen ties with the Asian powerhouse. Now he is inclined to keep Beijing at arm’s length and specifically suggested this week that he may prohibit Huawei from taking part in Canada’s installation of 5G networks.
And that should be the reaction not only from Canada but the United States and the rest of the civilized world.
Beijing recognizes no morality other than immediate self-interest. Outsiders craving access to that giant market, be they governments or private businesses, must realize the inherent risk of dealing with such a regime.
If the rest of world responds to China’s aggressive bullying appropriately, Beijing will lack the external support it needs to continue to expand its economy. Yes, China got Meng back. But it had to disregard international norms of behavior to do so, and that disregard can, and should, be costly.
