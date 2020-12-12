Thumbs up to all the homeowners and businesses ramping up their holiday displays in this pandemic year.
There has been a run on holiday lights and other decorations at area stores as people spend more time with family decorating their yards, giving themselves and everyone driving by to view them something to feel good about during this unusual holiday season.
North Mankato’s Taylor Library and local business groups sponsored a decorating contest that has proven to be a big hit. Hundreds of people lined up in their vehicles to get a map of the homes as well as let their kids visit for a bit with Santa from the safety of their vehicles.
Several neighborhoods in lower and upper North Mankato are sporting awesome displays that are drawing steady streams of viewers who are looking for some safe entertainment. Mankato and area towns similarly are putting on great lights shows.
All the holiday lights provide a magical experience for people in this trying year.
Another blow against democracy
Thumbs down to Minnesota’s three current Republican congressmen, including the 1st District’s Jim Hagedorn, for signing onto yet another doomed attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the results of the presidential election.
Hagedorn was one of 126 Republicans — more than half the caucus — who put their names on an “amicus curiae” brief filed Thursday supporting a suit brought by 18 Republican state attorneys general (led by Ken Paxton of Texas) that renews a series of unsupported allegations that have been repeatedly dismissed by state and federal courts alike. (Tom Emmer was the only Minnesotan listed when the brief was filed Thursday, but the congressman who engineered it tweeted Friday that 20 others were mistakenly left off.)
The court, as expected, tossed the lawsuit within hours of the filing of the final briefs Friday. But it is disturbing, to say the least, to see so many elected officials, including the leadership of a major party’s House caucus, falsely crying fraud simply because their candidate lost. Hagedorn and his fellow signatories have shown their contempt for the electorate — and for elections themselves.
At best this was a frivolous lawsuit. At worst it was a coup attempt. The elected officials who signed onto it should all be ashamed of themselves.
Government secrecy
Thumbs down to the Murdoch City Council for its secret and anonymous vote on a zoning issue for a controversial white supremacist church moving to town.
The City Council voted 3-1 to approve the zoning ordinance for Asatru Folk Assembly but took a voice vote instead of a roll-call vote that would require each member’s vote to be recorded.
The voice vote was a violation of the Minnesota Open Meetings Law, which requires roll-call votes whenever a body meets remotely as was the case in Murdoch. When several in attendance called for the City Council to provide the roll call vote, the City Council ignored them and moved to the next agenda item.
The votes were eventually recorded by the name of each councilor in the City Council minutes, but that doesn’t meet the requirement of the law for a roll-call vote during the meeting.
The city’s lawyer advised the council it would likely run into legal trouble on religious freedom grounds if it denied Asatru’s request. While experts describe the organization as a white supremacist group, Asatru rejects that label. It does openly exclude non-whites.
It’s a dark day for the citizens of Murdoch and transparency in government, not only because of the city’s illegal actions, but of the required inclusion of racists in its community.
Under Minnesota law, each councilor violating the Open Meeting Law could be fined $300. It’s a relatively minor fine, but one that should be imposed to let the council know they can’t do the public’s business in secret and elected officials are accountable to those who elected them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.