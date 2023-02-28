Local governments, including all area counties and communities, received a flow of relief money during the pandemic. The money, primarily from the federal government and distributed by the states, came in a series of big bills Congress passed over several years.
The unprecedented support, which also found its way to individuals and families, was needed. It kept an unknown number of businesses afloat, kept the economy from taking a serious nosedive, kept stock market traders feeling more positive than they would have otherwise and kept an untold number of families from financial disaster.
For many local governments, the funds they received ended up being more than they required to meet the immediate needs of responding to the pandemic.
Local governments have chosen to direct surplus relief funds to a variety of necessary projects, including infrastructure. How they could use it often depended on which federal program they received the funds from.
The Mankato City Council chose to use $102,000 in federal funds to help low-income Mankato residents avoid homelessness. The council at its Monday meeting approved shifting the funds to help people with utility payments and rent-related costs to avoid eviction and possible homelessness.
The money came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2021 and was originally slated for home rehabilitation grants, administration and planning, sanitation and personal protective equipment, and food assistance.
The $102,000 Mankato is directing at helping prevent homelessness isn’t a huge amount of money considering the size of the city and amount of need. But it is a worthy use of the funds.
Keeping anyone from slipping into homelessness obviously saves a lot of personal anguish and it prevents the public from having to spend more to assist individuals and families that do become homeless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.