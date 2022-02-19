Thumbs down to fans at the New Prague girls basketball game this week who made monkey noises directed at the opposing team’s Black players.
Such an offensive display during a game brings shame on the school and the entire community. The New Prague head coach promptly apologized to the Robbinsdale Cooper High School team, but this behavior needs to be addressed by the entire community.
Reportedly adults, not just kids, participated in making the racist noises, obviously upsetting the Robbinsdale teammates and coaches who tried to stop it.
This isn’t a bad scene out of 1950s movie about race relations where urban kids run up against the white culture of country bumpkins. This scene is reality in 2022.
The school district has said it hired an outside firm to investigate the incident and such a step is warranted. An examination also needs to include why the referees did not stop the game, and if the behavior didn’t cease, the offenders needed to be ejected from the gym.
Cop cameras
Thumbs up to the Mankato Department of Public Safety and city for moving ahead with equipping its police officers with body cameras.
The city is taking public input (everyvoice.mankatomn.gov) and says it wants residents to help fashion a policy for the use of cameras. While both officers and the public appear supportive of getting cameras, there are complexities in creating policies, such as whether officers should turn cameras off when talking to a sexual assault victim or responding to a domestic call where children are present.
But cameras have been used long enough in enough places that good policies are in place elsewhere to guide the city in making its rules.
The cameras don’t come cheap. Buying, maintaining them and storing all of the data is expected to cost up to $200,000 a year. Fortunately, the City Council has already budgeted for the cost.
Appropriate action against Frost
Thumbs up to the Mankato City Council for its appropriate action against one of its members.
The council this week censured Mark Frost, its senior member, and removed him from his committees after it came to light that in 2017 he attempted to undermine the employment of a critic of the city’s urban deer hunt.
Frost’s letter to Waseca County officials about Mark Leiferman may not have violated any law, but it violated common sense and the spirit of representative democracy. The council may not have the authority to remove the elected Frost from office, but the censure signals its collective disapproval of his intimidation of a critic, and removing him from his committees limits his ability to represent the city and influence policy.
Frost put his colleagues in an uncomfortable position, but they did what they needed to do.
No to no-knocks
Thumbs up to area law enforcement agencies that haven’t used so called “no-knock” warrants for years and don’t plan to employ them as any new manner of practice.
That’s a positive sign.
A Free Press story that surveyed area law enforcement agencies showed many had not used the tactic in years and generally saw no need to do so in many of the cases in the region. In Mankato, top department executives have to sign off on no-knock warrants.
Many area law enforcement leaders say training and tactics have evolved to limit the need for no-knock warrants. De-escalation techniques and “surround and hold” tactics are safer and more effective, the leaders said.
And instructors in Minnesota State University’s law enforcement program also stress how limited use of no-knock warrants should be.
The warrants are used more frequently in the metro area and may have use when police are apprehending suspects known to be violent. But the lack of the use of no-knock warrants here suggests we live in an area with less violence and well-trained police forces.
