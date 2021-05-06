For the past year “occupancy restrictions” in bars and restaurants were all about state mandates aimed at trying to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The city of Mankato’s plan on occupancy rules, however, would be a boost for local bars and restaurants.
The City Council recently discussed allowing many of those businesses to host a higher number of patrons than they were allowed in pre-pandemic times.
Like all cities, Mankato has long set maximum occupancy rates for businesses, based on their physical size. The need for such limits are obvious — if a fire or some other emergency occurs, there is a heightened risk when a business is packed too tightly with customers.
But as more and more bars and restaurants have added outdoor seating — a phenomena spurred even more by the pandemic — existing occupancy limits made less sense.
That’s because the limits don’t take into account space the businesses have outdoors. The council appears poised to change that. The new ordinance would leave the indoor capacity limits as they are but would set an additional occupancy level for patios. That could more than double the number of patrons that some bars and restaurants could accommodate during warmer months.
The proposed change came after longtime bar owner Eric Hayes asked the the city to look at occupancy rules. He’s planning to build a new bar downtown that would have an indoor occupancy of 143. But he’s also planning a large patio that would have an occupancy of 249 customers.
Many other bars and restaurants that have added or expanded patio seating would likewise benefit from adding a separate occupancy cap for outdoor areas.
The proposed change is good for business owners and won’t sacrifice safety. The existing indoor capacity limits would continue; the new ordinance would simply recognize that outdoor seating space would be treated as a separate area for conducting business.
Bars and restaurants have had a particularly difficult time through the pandemic as they’ve had to close, have had state restrictions on their occupancy once they reopened, and as they’ve seen business suffer because many people were uncomfortable going out to eat or drink.
The new ordinance, on top of the return to normalcy as the pandemic winds down, is some badly needed positive news for bars and restaurants.
