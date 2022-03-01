Mankato’s experiment in getting out of the industrial park business and turning to the private sector to spur future development is a winning idea.
Like many cities, Mankato long purchased farmland on the edge of the city and shopped lots to businesses, particularly industries, to attract them to build, create jobs and pay property taxes.
But having governments in the land development game never sat right with those in the private sector world of land sales and development. Having to compete with well-financed public entities brought understandable frustrations.
Mankato is trying a fresh new approach. The city has been signing agreements with landowners on the edge of the city, where the property owners would provide discounted land to the city to build a road to provide access and utilities to properties.
The owners can sell the land to anyone they wish, but if they sell to a manufacturer who brings high-paying jobs, the land owner doesn’t have to pay the high cost of assessments associated with the cost of constructing the road and utilities — instead the assessments are forgiven.
Conversely, if they sell land to a business that isn’t bringing well-paying jobs to town, the landowner and new buyer are responsible for road and utility assessments.
The city’s old model of buying land, creating industrial parks and seeking industries worked well over the years. So far, the new private-sector based model is also showing success, with landowners along the Adams Street extension on the east side of the city selling land to businesses bringing good jobs to Mankato.
As suitable industrial land fills up, the city could use a similar strategy on the south edges of Mankato to entice landowners to sell property to industries.
The strategy is innovative and keeps property development where it should be, in the hands of the private sector, while also giving the city some leverage to attract good-paying jobs to the city, something that benefits everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.