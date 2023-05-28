Why it matters: Freedom to live as we are must be preserved and protected.
Americans must recognize the alarming signs all around us that strike at the heart of the individual freedoms on which the country was founded.
Threats against the LGBTQ community cannot be tolerated, and everyone has a stake in denouncing the acts and fighting these attacks on the civil rights of full-fledged members of the American community.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning that “lone offenders and small groups” motivated by “ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland.” Extremists, foreign and domestic terrorists, will be targeting individuals and events including members of faith communities, law enforcement and the LGBTQIA+ community, according to the Homeland Security warning bulletin.
These extremists are motivated by perceptions of a rigged election past and in the future, that false narrative spread by ex-President Donald Trump and his enablers at Fox News.
Hate crimes against LGBTQ rose 74% from 2020 to 2021, according to the FBI bias crimes report. Crimes doubled against bisexual people.
The attacks on the LGBTQ community are particularly pervasive with dozens of states passing laws restricting rights, denying students the chance to learn about the LGBTQ community, in essence denying their existence. And then there’s the violence, recently manifested by attacks on Pride Month merchandise at Target stores nationwide.
Target pulled some Pride merchandise after store employees were threatened and displays were destroyed in relation to the Pride Month. The company has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ community, but said it acted in the interest of employee safety.
The company was criticized for “backing down” from bullies, but many see, as we do, employee safety coming first. We would also like to see more security and more enforcement of the laws that would bring these hate-filled people to justice.
Businesses are powerful players in defending American democracy and American capitalism, and we would like to see not only Target, but others resoundingly denounce this hate behavior and criminality with strength and force. Tolerating hate only empowers it.
Threats to the LGBTQ community’s freedom because they live as the people they are is a strike against all American freedoms. Being neutral or silent is taking a side against freedom and justice.
