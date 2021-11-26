The emerging narrative of the Kyle Rittenhouse innocent verdict fueled the idea that Second Amendment rights, including taking up arms to defend property of those you don’t know, were affirmed in another incident of street violence.
Political figures and gun advocates on the right pointed to the verdict as a victory for gun rights and condemned prosecutors who brought the charges.
Their advocacy is not as much the worry as the normalizing of military-style force on the streets of suburban America. This normalizing of force led Rittenhouse, at 17-years old, to think of a normal America where teenagers cross state lines with their AR-style automatic rifle to go defend property in some distance town facing racial civil unrest.
When interviewed, Rittenhouse said the shooting had nothing to do with race and he supports the Black Lives Matter movement. He said the case wasn’t about race, but about the “right to self-defense.” He criticized his lawyers for using his case to make it about “a cause,” even though they raised $2 million for his bail.
We have to think about that for one moment: 17 years old, and taking up arms in the streets of the most free country in the world to exercise “self-defense.” That’s not freedom. That’s fear.
The signs of this fear are pervasive. Guns sales and gun violence are up. Six states, including Iowa, this year removed requirements to get a permit to carry guns in public, according to the Giffords Center for Prevention of Gun Violence. Some 30 states have so called “stand your ground” laws, which remove requirements to use deadly force.
Even as the verdict in Kenosha was delivered, protests outside included citizens carrying rifles and handguns for protection and confrontation.
Ryan Busse, a former firearms-industry executive and now an author and consultant who supports moderate gun control, told the Associated Press the Rittenhouse case reinforced the “normalization of use of military style weapons” in urban settings.
“Reasonable gun owners are freaked out by this,” he said. “How is it that we see this and people are just like, ‘There’s a guy with an AR-15.’ That happens in third-world countries.”
Meanwhile in Kenosha, Erik Jordan carried a rifle and handgun as speakers took the stage to protest the Rittenhouse verdict, one being the father of victim Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot and paralyzed by police.
Jordan told the AP: “I got a job to do — protect these people. That’s it,” referring the speakers protesting the verdict. There was an assumption that protecting people is not the job of police.
“This is my town, my people,” Jordan said. “We don’t agree on a lot of things, but we fight, we argue, we agree to disagree and go home safe, alive.”
“That’s real self-defense.”
Let’s hope “self-defense” has not come to this. Because, more than likely, someone loses in a battle of self-defense, as we have seen in the Rittenhouse case.
And in the end, a country that cannot rely on the strength of legitimate law enforcement to keep it safe walking down Main Street is a country of increasing fear, not increasing freedom.
