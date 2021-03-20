Thumbs up to the Seven Mile Creek Watershed Partnership, which is working with farmers on voluntary programs to reduce and slow runoff that carries fertilizers and chemicals.
The coalition of conservation groups and government agencies is promoting things such as woodchip bioreactors and planting cover crops to help capture nutrients that cause algae blooms in rivers and lakes.
Seven Mile Creek, a designated trout stream, drains water from 24,000 acres of farmland.
The group’s efforts in recent years have resulted in more farmers trying different practices and there is an indication of success, as nitrate levels have fallen since hitting a peak several years ago. Some of that reduction may be from fewer heavy rainfalls in recent years.
But with climate change bringing more frequent and heavier rain events, efforts to improve land use practices become more important than ever.
Get the shots in arms
Thumbs up to the Biden administration’s decision, announced Thursday, to ship some 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada and Mexico.
This move does not undermine the priority of vaccinating Americans. AstraZeneca has yet to submit its vaccine for approval by U.S. regulators. When it does — which is expected soon — the process will still take weeks to complete as the FDA’s panel of experts examines the results of AstraZeneca’s studies.
The vaccine has been approved for use in many other nations, including Canada and Mexico, and because it is more easily transported and stored than the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna already approved for U.S. use, it is seen as a vital piece of the global vaccine push.
Keeping those doses in storage for a month does nobody any good. They belong in arms, foreign or domestic, the sooner the better. As long as the virus is unchecked anywhere, it is a danger everywhere.
Sewage clues
Thumbs up to the city of Mankato for its participation in a sewage study that may give us some more information about the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Mankato was one of the initial cities to sign on to the study, which has now grown to 44 communities around the state.
Researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth are examining cities’ waste samples to look for the virus. Not only are they finding it, but the study appears to be measuring it precisely enough to capture the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases.
Mankato city employees have been pulling samples of the wastewater twice weekly since May and sending them to the researchers. Mankato’s wastewater treatment plant also handles waste for North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, Lake Washington and parts of South Bend Township.
The data being gathered is helping scientists learn more about the virus, and that information may help detect it sooner than current tests do. A big potential advantage of detecting the amount of virus in feces is that it shows up there well in advance of when people typically start to experience symptoms.
Shedding more light on COVID-19 and helping to keep it at bay or perhaps tackle it more quickly in the future is incredibly valuable for all of us.
Klobuchar, Smith back small cities
Thumbs up to Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and 21 other senators across the country for challenging an Office of Management and Budget proposed rule that would have the effect of draining federal funds from 144 smaller, regional cities.
The proposed change to designating Metropolitan Statistical Areas could cost Mankato-North Mankato some $400,000 of federal funding that goes for affordable housing, homeless shelters, VINE and economic development initiatives.
The status also puts cities on the map for businesses looking for places to expand.
Democrat and Republican senators have signed on to challenge the rule. We hope President Joe Biden rejects the proposal.
