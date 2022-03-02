An updated comprehensive report, endorsed by 195 countries through the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, shows climate change will continue its devastation of land, air and water and take a rising toll on humankind.
While its last comprehensive report eight years ago said that there was “limited evidence” for governments to spend more fighting climate change and had a “relatively small” effect on human health, the new IPCC report has conclusions that are just the opposite.
The report says the damage to environment and people has become severe with a need for significant investments to stop the carnage. Climate change is not only fueling wildfires, rising sea levels and heat waves, but also displacing people from their homes and threatening water and food supplies.
People are suffering from an increasing incidence of food and waterborne illness, respiratory distress from wildfires, and psychological trauma from the increasing number of natural disasters. And the funding gap to combat and prevent the climate stressors is growing, according to the report.
The report says that if global temperature increases don’t moderate, coastal, mountain and arctic regions will be irreparably harmed within 20 years. Increased wildfires, tree die off, drying of bogs and permafrost thawing could release even more carbon dioxide into the air. These things would occur if the rise in temperature reaches beyond 1.5 degrees, just a small move from the 1.1 degrees of the current situation.
Temperatures rising beyond the 1.5 degree increase benchmark would increase economic costs exponentially across the world, with more species going extinct and dengue fever spreading.
The Great Barrier Reef continues to deteriorate, leaving behind a milky seawater as warming ocean temperatures “bleach” the coral reef. One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the reef brings in $6.4 billion in Australian tourism from snorkeling and other activities.
To those who doubt the IPCC as a credible source, we would challenge them to find another study that 195 countries agree upon in this area. The evidence of economic damage from climate change is clear. Those who say climate change is “too costly” to fix should consider the cost of not fixing it.
