A new study of climate studies has bad news for climate change deniers: They will have even less credibility to proffer their misleading statements posing as skepticism.
Many who challenge the science of climate change and the clear evidence of it often claim studies are flawed and weather records that show cooling and warming support their conclusions. Their messages can sail far and wide into a dream world but also land at the feet of those willing to be uninformed.
An in-depth study of how close old climate change models came to actually predicting reality was remarkable in its accuracy.
These computer models measured what heat trapping gases would do to global temperatures, and in a majority of cases, the models’ predictions were “indistinguishable” from what actually happened, according to study author Zeke Hausfather, a University of California Berkely scientist, and climate and energy director at the Breakthrough Institute. He was joined in the study by NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt.
In other words, in 10 of the 17 models developed from 1970 to 2007, the climate scientists’ predictions turned out to be true. These results come while the scientists who conducted the studies had to predict the future amount of gases in the air. The difficulty in predicting gases was the reason some of the studies were off in their temperature predictions.
If the predictions for heat trapping gases were removed from the studies, 14 of the 17 studies were remarkably accurate.
The models have “by and large” gotten the temperature prediction right, Hausfather said.
Other climate scientists not associated with the study were impressed with the results as well. Stanford University Climate Scientist Noah Diffenbaugh said the study was impressive even without being able to predict the amount of heat-trapping gases because it accurately predicted the “evolution of global temperature.”
He also note these computer-simulated studies were important because we only have one Earth and we can’t experiment on that. Amen to that.
While one would not expect the wide variety of computer-simulated studies to be 100 percent correct, the evidence again is mounting that climate change is real and we must do something about it.
