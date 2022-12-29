Buffalo, New York, knows winter and heavy snow. The northeast tip of Lake Erie averages more than 90 inches a year.
But the giant Christmas weekend storm broke the city. Four days later, military police are helping enforce a no-driving ban as authorities struggle to clear the clogged streets — and, they expect, uncover more bodies to add to a death toll already in the 30s.
Officials in Buffalo and Erie County thought they were prepared for this storm. Again, they have handled big snow before, and we have all scoffed at “the sky is falling” meteorological hype.
But this storm overwhelmed the region’s public safety resources. The decision to eschew a no-driving ban and order businesses closed until the storm was upon the city is, in particular, coming in for severe criticism. Many of the deaths were in stranded vehicles.
Less tragic but just as dramatic is the wreckage that same storm caused to Southwest Airlines. The massive holiday weekend storm hit all airlines hard, of course, but the others recovered.
Southwest, not so much. Southwest, generally reckoned to be the third largest U.S. carrier, continues to cancel thousands of flights a day, with lost luggage overflowing at airports and massive inconvenience to its customers and employees.
Just as Buffalo is accustomed to big snowstorms, Southwest is no stranger to operational meltdowns. It went through a similar collapse in 2019, in the pre-pandemic era. But while other airlines have systems to get back in the air after a weather event, Southwest apparently does not.
The size and power of this winter storm was astounding. At one point 60% of the nation’s population was under some sort of weather warning or advisory.
Freezing temperatures hit Florida’s citrus crop and chilled migrant camps on the Rio Grande. Early in the storm, temps in Cheyenne, Wyoming, fell 32 degrees in 10 minutes.
But “unprecedented” storms are not genuine rarities in the era of climate change. People in Buffalo were put at risk because employers, ignoring the warnings and advisories, demanded that their workers be on the job and the authorities did not say otherwise. Southwest crumbled because its management failed to learn from previous failures.
It was Buffalo and Southwest Airlines last weekend. It was southwest Florida in September. It could be us in March. No matter how prepared for severe weather we think we are, we probably aren’t really ready for the worst that can happen. And the worst is more likely than ever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.