The separation between church and state might end up shrinking when the U.S. Supreme Court decides a case about a former public high school football coach praying on the field after the games.
The more conservative makeup of the court would mean a decision defending the coach’s religious action wouldn’t be surprising. But that doesn’t mean praying at public school events is appropriate. Lots of behavior may be deemed legal, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do given the circumstances.
The Washington state case that came before the high court April 25 involves Joseph Kennedy, a Christian and former football coach at Bremerton High School. Kennedy started coaching there in 2008 and initially prayed alone on the field at the end of games. Students then started joining him, and eventually he began to deliver an inspirational talk with religious references.
Kennedy did that for years and also led students in locker room prayers. The school district learned what he was doing in 2015 and asked him to stop. He then refrained from leading students in prayer but wanted to continue praying on the field himself, with students free to join.
The district rightly was concerned about being sued for violating students’ religious freedom rights, so it asked him to stop kneeling and praying while still “on duty” after the game. The school tried to work out a solution so the coach could pray privately before or after the game. When he continued to kneel and pray on the field, the school put him on paid leave.
Everyone has a right to worship or pray the way they want in settings that allow for demonstrative worship. A public school is not one of those places.
Public schools are for all children, no matter if they are religious or not. Students may very well be Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, atheist or agnostic. All should be able to attend school and participate in school events without adhering to a specific religious practice or philosophy.
That Washington coach knew very well he could say a silent prayer alone wherever he happened to be. Being demonstrative about his religious practices and making non-Christian team members feel as though they are outliers is a guaranteed result of such behavior.
Coaches are role models. Not following the team leader’s example or participating in the rituals that other members decide to join in on is putting undue pressure on all team members.
Public school district officials are in the right for recognizing religious practices don’t belong at a school event led by a district employee. Not only does such behavior provide fodder for a lawsuit, it has much potential to make team members feel like they don’t belong. That’s not what good coaches do.
We won’t know until June if the Supreme Court will rule in favor or against the coach’s behavior. What matters most is not the legal dissection of the case but the ethical dilemma presented by a public school coach using a school field to practice his personal religious rituals — and as a result, not making coaching about the kids.
