Why it matters: Football media rights money is driving yet another round of conference realignment and chaos.
Money changes everything. That is certainly true of college sports, now going through yet another set of convulsions as schools trample each other in pursuit of a bigger pile of media rights dollars.
The Pac-12, for more than a century the preeminent college conference west of the Mississippi, is suddenly defunct. The Big Ten, once based around the Great Lakes, is about to become an unwieldy coast-to-coast agglomeration of 18 schools. The Atlantic Coast Conference will make a mockery of its name as it vultures the leftovers from the Pac-12 even as one of its more prominent members contemplates its own departure.
It’s all about money. More specifically, it’s all about football money — nobody, including the advocates for realignment, pretends to see any benefits for other sports in this chaos. It’s all about appeasing the television imperative to attract the most eyeballs to the screen.
For generations, college football thrived in a decentralized environment of regional rivalries and trophy games spiced with occasional intersectional matchups. “National championships” were a matter of debate.
That ecosystem started to fail with the coming of the College Football Playoffs — a TV-driven system to crown an official champion — and, the true motivator, draw a really big audience for the title game.
The Big Ten — of which the University of Minnesota is a charter member — almost exactly one year ago struck a seven-year deal with Fox, CBS and NBC that will bring its members more than a billion dollars a year. For that money, each of the three networks expects a game each week of national interest.
Even with a roster dotted with such perennial powers as Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and (starting in 2024) Southern California, that’s a big demand.
One can argue that this is what the American sports fan wants. The networks are merely meeting the demand of the viewers they covet, and the money is difficult to turn down.
But the damage being done to the spirit and tradition of college football is genuine. The coast-to-coast conferences of this new football world may provide a steady steam of marquee matchups for the national broadcasts, but at the price of the treasured interstate rivalries and border battles that lie at the heart of the game.
The immediate financial gain is all too likely to give way to a wider deterioration of interest.
