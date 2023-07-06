Why it matters: Decades of affirmative action in college admission are ended by judicial fiat.
The Supreme Court last week reversed a half-century of precedent and ordered almost all U.S. colleges and universities to allow race no role in admissions.
The specific universities involved in the two cases, Harvard and North Carolina, quickly proclaimed that they remain committed to hosting diverse student bodies. Good luck with that; the experience in states that have banned affirmative action in admissions, such as California and Michigan, has been that minority enrollment plunged immediately and never recovered.
It turns out there is no proxy for race. “Colorblind” admission policies, no matter how designed, have inherently favored white applicants.
Unlike in 1973, when the court first upheld affirmative action programs in college admissions, minority access to higher education is not truly threatened by last week’s ruling. Fifty years ago colleges were filling up with the baby boom, and for many the concept of integrated student bodies was a revolutionary concept.
Former University of Minnesota regent Steve Sviggum aside, higher ed leaders today do not grumble about having too many minority students. They grumble about having too few students, period. An applicant denied admission to one school has plenty of alternatives available.
What is threatened now is access to the elite institutions that serve as a track to the highest levels of American life. Only one current member of the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, did not attend an Ivy League law school, and most came out of Harvard or Yale law schools. In the past 90 years, most presidents attended either a service academy or at least one of the Ivy schools.
Our reliance on a slim handful of institutions to educate our future leaders certainly sustains the elite from generation to generation. Making it all the more difficult for non-elites to crack that club will only narrow the field.
The court majority is apparently too insulated from the realities of American life to recognize the myriad ways in which generations of racial exclusion affect today’s society. The “colorblind” approach locks those advantages (for white males) and disadvantages (for everybody else) in place. It is a road leading to exclusion.
Last week’s ruling specifically excludes the four service academies, with Chief Justice John Roberts conceding that national security concerns demand an officer corps and top leadership that resembles the services’ rank-and-file. Would that he and the other “colorblind” members of the court majority recognize that the same need applies to the nation as a whole.
