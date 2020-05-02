Thumbs up to those volunteering to visit with elderly people living alone.
VINE Faith in Action coordinates the Caring Connection program that matches up volunteers with those living alone.
During the shelter order in Minnesota, those living alone face an increased feeling of isolation and a conversation with a visitor is a welcome event.
Volunteers, of course, are careful to take precautions while visiting, something that is becoming easier as the weather warms and people can move outside to visit.
There are many more people who are making an extra effort on their own to visit with elderly relatives or neighbors who are living alone. Now, more than ever, such efforts are needed.
No mask foible
Thumbs down to Vice President Mike Pence for deciding to forgo wearing a mask at a Mayo Clinic laboratory and medical facility when he visited Tuesday.
Pence was the only one in the room not wearing a mask as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials and Gov. Tim Walz donned the protective gear.
Pence said later he didn’t believe he had to wear a mask because as vice president he and others around him have been tested frequently for COVID-19 and he said he doesn’t have the virus. So if he doesn’t have it, he couldn’t spread it.
He made two fundamental mistakes in reasoning. First, depending on when he had the last test, and the fact that you can get it from people who don’t have symptoms or even may have tested positive, you can still get the virus.
Second, Pence said because of this he would “take the opportunity” to look these great people in the eye and congratulate them on their good work. Again, last time we checked the masks do not cover the eyes.
It’s unfortunate the vice president had a chance to model safe behavior for all of America with a simple precaution. He also could show he respects others in the room by not wanting to infect them.
And perhaps he has learned from the outcry. On Thursday he wore a mask while touring an industrial plant that has been converted to producing ventilators.
Kind stranger
Thumbs up to the caring stranger who came bearing gifts at the door of a Mankato house a week ago.
The front yard contained three “Class of 2020, #ALLINTHISTOGETHER” signs. The unknown elderly woman rang the door bell, said “Congrats” and held out three cards, labeling them:”Grad #1,” “Grad #2” and “Grad #3.”
Like all high school seniors, the three West High School siblings who live in the home are experiencing a final high school year like no other. They, like all seniors, are missing the flurry of spring activity that builds up to that final week of school when graduation is the grand exit from high school.
The woman’s kindness also was very well-timed as the graduate who was feeling blue about missing her senior prom originally scheduled that day is the family member who answered the door.
The woman made an obvious effort to take some of the sting out of the modified senior year. The cards said, “Class Act. You did it! You graduated! And now you have only one assignment ... Celebrate!”
Each card also had a short handwritten note, “Best of luck in the future!” for Grad #1, “Wishing you happiness!” for Grad #2, and “Follow your dreams” for Grad #3. Each card also contained $25.
So along with all of the negative connotations of graduating in 2020, the West-side grads now have a heartfelt reminder from a caring stranger of how their sacrifices are recognized and appreciated — and that a brighter future awaits them.
Commented
