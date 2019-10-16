The message coming from events surrounding Mankato’s second celebration of Indigenous People’s Day offered a stark reality of a history we should all begin to acknowledge.
A panel discussion Monday at Minnesota State University offered a somber message from those whose culture, people and language had been lost for years in our history. The stark reality: This near-extinction of a people and culture was intentional on the part of the mostly white society at the time.
The history of the indigenous people in Minnesota, and the United States in general, has largely been hidden. Until relatively recently, their trauma was not revealed through normal historical channels or books.
Yet, their culture was outlawed and their children at boarding schools were prohibited from speaking their native language up through the 1970s.
Moderator Megan Heutmaker, director of the American Indian Affairs department at MSU, remembers her own geography classes where the lesson was that all her Native American people were dead. “The education has been skewed for so long,” she said.
And that should be the most troubling aspect of the entire white response to the Native American near-genocide. Genocide is described in Webster’s dictionary as “the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group.”
In essence, genocide of the native people was in progress while white historians and others ignored it.
Steve Tamayo, a culture specialist who trains teachers at Omaha schools, noted it wasn’t until 1978 that Congress passed a law restoring freedom of religion for Native Americans and their communities.
Consider the Dakota War of 1862 that ended in the unjust hanging of 38 Dakota men. The subsequent winter march to Fort Snelling ended in the painful death of native women and children. The subsequent laws to outlaw Native American culture created an unrecorded brutalization.
“We’re the survivors of the American holocaust,” Tamayo said.
The panelists noted the recent celebrations of Indigenous People’s Day in place of Columbus Day are a small step to educating the public on the tragic story of a people’s trauma. That Dakota language is now being taught at MSU is another small step to resurrecting a beautiful culture that was the victim of an unconscionable history.
A democracy is in trouble when it forgets its darkest moments. Let’s hope Indigenous People’s Day helps us remember.
