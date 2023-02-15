There’s a lot to admire in the city of Mankato’s State of the City report, presented by City Manager Susan Arntz at Monday’s City Council meeting. And as with all good measuring processes, there are areas for improvement.
Among the good news: Building inspections are up about 25% and revenue for building permits are up 73%, both largely driven by the new Mankato hospital addition. Mankato also leads regional centers in per capita retail sales. That may be mostly due to Mankato being a robust regional center for commerce with a relatively smaller population.
The city was in the middle of the pack in terms of median home value, household income and unemployment rate, beating St. Cloud and Duluth. At one point this past year, Mankato had the lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 1.3% last September.
When it comes to property tax rates of similar cities such as St. Cloud, Duluth, Rochester, North Mankato and Moorhead, Mankato has the second lowest rate, with Duluth being first, with that influenced by a robust $30 million in local government aid. Mankato’s rate is reasonable, though the shifting burden from commercial to residential properties, detailed in a Free Press in-depth report in 2021, should be of some concern.
Total crime is only down slightly for Mankato, from 9,817 to 9,450 cases, but there are troubling trends in thefts and sex crimes. Weapons law violations were up 34% to a total of 55 for the year, sex offenses were up 6% and possession of obscene material was up 63%, though the number was relatively low at 26 cases.
There’s also an alarming increase in juvenile arrests, which were up 27% to 320 cases. That’s cause for concern. If young people are in trouble, it means there’s a bigger problem somewhere, and the system may not be mediating those trouble spots. An increase of crime among minors could translate into adult crimes later.
Theft offenses are also up 5%. And the same time, it’s good to see drug and narcotic violations be down by 20%. But the scourge of fentanyl overdoses and deaths overshadow any good news on drug crime numbers.
Mankato fares well in a number of other categories, though providing water and treating wastewater continue to be areas of growth while the city continues to ask the state to help pay for expensive upgrades to the infrastructure that handles water, a vital resource for the region.
The city will face added expense with the cutting down of thousands of ash trees in a prevention effort to stop the emerald ash borer. And then there are potholes, a seasonal expense but a problem that has become particular severe this year, especially along the busy Riverfront Drive.
Arntz said the city will seek citizen input in adopting a new strategic plan to improve the livability of Mankato and develop resources that will help keep up with the current inflationary costs.
But the importance of having a blue print of where a city is at and where it needs to go cannot be overstated. That in itself is a plus for the city and its residents.
