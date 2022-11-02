The fallout from COVID-19 continues even as the spread of the disease is waning, and the Greater Mankato Area United Way has puts its focus on some of that fallout with its 2023 campaign.
The United Way is aiming to raise $2.15 million this year, a slight increase from last year’s $2.06 million goal. Youth mental health services will be one focus for funding as mental illness rates and symptoms are skyrocketing for youth as they deal with two years of remote schooling and the resulting loss of socialization.
United Way will fund 55 programs within 38 agencies this year in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. All the programs were vetted by about 90 community volunteers. The breadth and depth of programs shows the strong base United Way provides to the Mankato area’s social safety net.
Students social, mental and emotional needs are growing, but the signs are not always apparent. A Pew Research survey showed some 30 to 40% of those surveyed said they have experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression over the last two years, compared to about 10% in years past. The impact on kids has been even more serious, with more reporting thoughts of suicide.
Mental health providers who have been in the profession for decades say they’ve never seen anything like this, and waiting lists for help are longer than ever.
Teachers and other mentors can often not keep up with the growing needs. A recent report showed over half of students are nearly a year behind in math and reading nationwide due to the disruption of COVID-19.
That’s where many nonprofits and other agencies funded by United Way can help. More than 50,000 people were aided by the regional United Way last year, and some 1,000 people volunteer for various programs. In some cases, like the YMCA’s Big Brother/Sister Program, kids just need an adult volunteer to be there a few hours a week.
The fundraising campaign is off to a good start with nearly $1 million already pledged. But every dollar helps support the biggest social challenge before the region in decades.
Now is a good time to start giving to the United Way if you haven’t or to increase your pledge if you can.
The efforts of United Way agencies deserve support in these challenging times.
