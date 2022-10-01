Thumbs up to the Mankato area community, the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Public Schools for their unified response to growing mental health needs in the schools and the community at large.
The United Way teamed up with the schools to bring in a nationally renowned program for suicide prevention. Emma Benoit, a 22-year old who attempted to take her own life, presented her film “My Ascension” detailing how she turned her experience into a mission to help students across the country from doing the same.
Benoit presented with organizers from Wings of Hope, another suicide prevention and mental health outreach program. They visited 9-12th graders in both East and West high schools last week and Benoit met individually with a long line of students at the East event. She also held a community event Wednesday evening at West.
Students submitted over 100 questions anonymously during Benoit’s presentation. Her words of advice — don’t be afraid to reach out for help, silence doesn’t help anyone, and listen to friends and support them — may seem simple but are critical.
Both schools recently have suffered through the death of classmates who took their own lives. And there was no better time to bring in the much needed prevention program.
History into the future
Thumbs up to the revival of the Le Sueur County Historical Society, which appears to have emerged from years of turmoil and infighting.
Bitter disputes over, among other things, control of the society’s impressive collection of art at one point prompted the county to stop funding the organization. But the legal wrangling has been resolved and the county board has in recent years not only resumed funding the society but increased its appropriation.
A healthy respect and appreciation for a community’s past helps provide a solid foundation for the future. That’s the value of a vigorous local historical society, and Le Sueur County is better off for having one.
Street racing crackdown
Thumbs up to the city of Blaine for taking steps to crack down on illegal street racing.
The dangerous racing events have been a problem in communities across the country including in the Twin Cities metro area.
Arranged on social media, the events take place under the cover of darkness as drivers — sometimes hundreds of them — take over intersections and empty parking lots and spin around in circles at high speeds. The events have caused injuries and deaths, including the death of two people during an illegal event in New Jersey last weekend.
The city of Blaine has responded by passing an ordinance — the first of its kind in Minnesota — that makes it a crime for two or more vehicles to engage in street racing and allows police to cite spectators who show up to watch.
The Minnesota Legislature is also being asked to pass a statewide law, something the Senate last session failed to do. California and New York recently enacted legislation.
Nobel endeavor
Thumbs up to the organizers of Gustavus Adolphus College’s Nobel Conference for hosting another quality event, with this year’s theme being particularly relevant.
The 58th annual conference’s topic, “Mental Health (In)Equity and Young People,” hosted seven leading experts in psychology and other health-related fields all working in higher education to discuss the challenges faced by marginalized communities and the effects they has on their mental health.
The focus on mental health has exploded for good reason. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health experts were raising red flags about the increase in cases and need for more response. . Recent suicides of local youth are poignant proof that the mental health crisis is occurring here.
It’s important for young people to know that issues that so greatly affect their lives are being studied with the hope of coming up with more information that leads to solutions and action.
