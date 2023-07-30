Why it matters: he United Way campaign continues to be a good way to support programs that build and support a healthy community.
As the Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign takes off, we’re reminded again how much good $2.25 million can do.
Some 62 programs through 43 agencies receive a modest amount of funds that have a big impact on families, children and the community health at large. The goal has been increased by $100,000 this year to $2.25 million. We encourage giving to the United Way and have no doubt the Greater Mankato area community will meet, and likely exceed, the goal.
The United Way campaign also is a mechanism for the community to unify behind a common goal and common effort to help fellow community members in need. Indeed, the effort to work together for a common public good can be an antidote to today’s divisiveness, whether that be political or cultural.
Programs that receive United Way funding are vetted by a committee of experts. Groups must articulate their goals and show outcomes that will benefit their constituencies.
United Way funds go to everything from activity programs for children at places like the YMCA to assistance to the elderly for things like VINE Faith in Action that serves seniors. Funds support suicide prevention programs and programs like Partners for Affordable Housing that work on homelessness.
The United Way funds athletic and activity programs that help keep youth physically and mentally healthy. Seven new programs that will be funded this year include a school-based dental program and Habitat for Humanity’s program to help seniors stay in their homes. Early childhood, substance abuse and senior transportation are also among the new programs.
In all, tens of thousands of community residents from children to seniors will be impacted by the programs funded through the United Way and the generosity of donors at every level. The United Way is truly an investment that gives back and builds up the community.
Now is a good time to start giving to the United Way if you haven’t or to increase your pledge if you can.
