Society has made gains in showing understanding for those suffering from mental illness.
And those who struggle with alcohol now can find help and empathy, rather than scorn.
But we still have a ways to go when it comes to drug addiction and drug overdoses. That’s why a gathering this week in a Mankato park was an important event and promising sign.
More than 80 people gathered for Overdose Awareness Day to remember those who died from overdoses and to continue the work of removing the stigma surrounding addiction and overdoses.
The number of overdose deaths, including locally, are alarming. The overdose epidemic killed a record 93,331 Americans and 1,008 Minnesotans in 2020. Unfortunately, even more deaths are expected this year.
Fortunately more people have made the difficult decision to come forward and publicly talk about a child, spouse, relative or loved one who has died from an overdose. It’s a powerful way to show the pain someone’s overdose causes to those left behind. The visibility also shows that the overdose victims were humans who may have struggled with addiction but were people who were loved and also brought joy to others.
Too often in the past, and still in many cases today, even people who successfully overcome their addictions felt a need to do so privately, feeling a stigma or shame about their addiction.
Beyond offering more empathy and support for those struggling with addiction, the community must continue efforts to educate young people about the risks of drug use and providing the necessary support for medical resources and public safety.
Many victims who have died of overdoses in recent years have taken drugs they didn’t know where laced with deadly drugs such as fentanyl. Getting the message out to youth about those dangers is vital as the overdose and death crisis shows no signs of slowing.
The River Valley Drug Task Force that covers Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan and Martin counties reported 86 overdoses and five deaths in 2020. The number of deaths this year has already surpassed last year’s numbers.
It won’t be easy to reverse these disturbing trends, but every effort needs to be made. Parents should discuss the issue with children, and friends should reach out to loved ones they know may be struggling with drug use.
This is a community problem that requires a community response.
