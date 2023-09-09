Thumbs up to Compeer Financial for pledging $300,000 over three years for the operation of a behavioral health center on the campus of Minnesota State University.
Compeer, formerly AgStar, and the university are collaborating on the project.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health will help with behavioral health challenges that face rural Minnesota and the agriculture community. It will also be a training ground for MSU students going into mental health careers where there is a shortage nearly everywhere.
While mental health challenges for everyone from kids to senior citizens have increased, rural areas have particularly lacked resources. And farmers have traditionally been reluctant to seek help when they need it.
The center, part of the MSU’s College of Allied Health and Nursing, will help fill the need for more mental health support for rural areas.
Wastewater funding
Thumbs up to the progress made in financing the needed upgrades to the Mankato-based regional wastewater treatment plant.
The much-delayed project — the cost of which has escalated with time from its original estimate of $45 million to a range of $85 million to $89 million — will serve not only Mankato but its neighbors in North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Skyline, Madison Lake, South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sewer District, with Lake Crystal on the verge of joining the group.
The Legislature put up $35 million, and a separate state pollution-reduction grant adds $7 million. The federal government, assuming Congress can figure out how to pass budget bills, is poised to provide $3 million (Senate committee version) to $5 million (House committee version).
That all combines to cover more than half the project. The rest will fall, of course, on ratepayers. But that is a far lighter version than was feared six months ago. Get ‘er done.
Journalistic integrity
Thumbs up to the contributions of former Minnesota political reporter Gene Lahammer, who died this week at the age of 90.
Lahammer spent 34 years working at The Associated Press and later part time for the Star Tribune’s Editorial Board.
He developed a reputation as an elite political reporter. His daughter Mary, also a journalist, told the Star Tribune that at one point her dad wanted to become a lawyer and his knowledge of the law helped him cover the Supreme Court and other areas much more thoroughly.
Lahammer had the ability to not only do math in his head, but his accuracy in predicting election outcomes was legendary. Because he knew the voting patterns of every precinct so well, he was always spot on when it came to analyzing elections.
Not only was Lahammer highly skilled, but he was a nice guy who easily shared knowledge with his colleagues, generously helping them out. His longtime service to journalism helped all Minnesotans become better informed.
Huckabee speech dangerous
Thumbs down to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who on a recent broadcast said that if ex-President Donald Trump doesn’t get on the ballot or win the 2024 election, it will be the last election decided by “ballots rather than bullets.”
Huckabee has accused President Joe Biden of trying to keep Trump off the ballot using lawsuits and other legal maneuvers.
But this kind of rhetoric is dangerous in these times where domestic terrorism and gun violence are on the rise. It serves to only incite those who might be inclined to believe what Huckabee says and act on their anger with violence.
Such inflammatory speech is dangerous, and Huckabee is irresponsible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.