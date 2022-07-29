Democrats in Congress appear on the verge of a monumental win for the middle class with passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which will create more tax fairness, provide tax credits for buying electric vehicles and keep health care affordable while reducing the deficit.
It’s hard to imagine a more appealing victory on which to run in the mid-term elections.
And much of the credit goes to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who did a sudden about-face on the plan after insisting on a much smaller version just a few days ago. This space has long criticized Manchin and his penchant for obstructing good legislation as the one critical vote for passing anything in the 50-50 Senate.
But he surprised nearly everyone this week when he put his support behind the $739 billion proposal, nearly twice the size of the one he was earlier supporting. He also supported some climate provisions he appeared to be against earlier.
The legislation allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, something both parties in various ways have been trying to approve for decades. It will save the government $288 billion over 10 years and cap prescription drug costs for seniors at $2,000 a year.
The bill also extends for three years subsidies to buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act for people who have to buy their own health insurance.
There is $369 billion for the most far-reaching climate initiatives ever and they are set up as tax credits for businesses and consumers. There is $90 billion for green energy manufacturing credits and $60 billion for wind and solar production. Consumer will get tax credits over 10 years for going green and there’s a $7,500 tax credit to buy new electric vehicles.
Democrats claim that taken together the measures will reduce greenhouse cases 40% by 2030.
And in a nod to tax fairness, the plan calls for a minimum 15% corporate tax so companies cannot through the tax code pay zero taxes. That has long been one of the most unfair of American tax policies, and Congress is finally doing something about it. There will be some new taxes on hedge fund managers and others who were able to pay lower tax rates than working people because of tax code loopholes.
The corporate tax bill would target about 200 corporations that make more than $1 billion and pay a rate lower than the lowest rate of 21%. Let’s not forget, these tax rates were lowered 40% during the Trump administration. The higher rates would bring in $313 billion over 10 years.
The bill would raise more money than is spent, so about $300 billion would go to reducing the deficit.
Biden’s initial $4 trillion proposal has obviously been winnowed through Manchin’s efforts. And the $300 per month child care credit sent directly to families that was key to reducing childhood poverty was not extended. So Democrats didn’t get everything they wanted.
The Senate is expected to pass the bill next week, with all Republicans in opposition. The Democratic majority House is likely to pass the plan after its August recess.
The plan speaks to longstanding inequities the American middle class has faced for decades — fairness in prescription drug pricing, tax credits for going green, affordable health care and a cleaner climate for future generations.
Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the measure fuel inflation and hurt drug companies. But those complaints appear to be drawing a large silence.
If Republicans want to oppose all this, they do so at their peril.
This is the biggest win for Democrats and the American people since passage of the Affordable Care Act. For that, Democrats deserve credit.
