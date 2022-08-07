Democrats in Congress appear to have achieved one of the most monumental climate, energy, health care and tax packages in history as they now have the 50 votes they need in the Senate to pass it. The Senate took its first votes on the measure Saturday.
But there was no small amount of compromise by progressives in the party who initially supported President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion package last year in favor of the $739 billion package that is likely to pass.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, says he is disappointed by the smaller bill. But he and other progressives realize Democrats had to support what could pass in a 50-50 Senate with unanimous Republican opposition.
Progressive leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington told The New York Times: “You have to acknowledge that this is a huge step forward and this is a huge progressive win.”
The measure invests $400 million over 10 years, the biggest ever investment, in climate change and energy proposals. Progressives should like that and can be credited with pushing it.
It sets a minimum corporate tax of 15% for companies making over $1 billion and paying less than the lowest 21% corporate tax rate. And while hedge fund managers slipped out of paying the level of tax most workers pay, with the help of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, there will be a 1% tax on company stock buy backs.
Both provisions are compromises but significant. Americans by and large support tax fairness and for corporations paying their fair share.
The tax credit on buying electric vehicles is $7,500 for new vehicles, and they must be made in the U.S., another kind of policy that has broad support among Americans.
It also continues subsidies to buy insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces and exchanges for three years. Again, small businesses and the self employed benefit from this, and it has support across party lines.
The most significant policy change may be the provision that will allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies and cap out-of-pocket prescriptions costs at $2,000 a year.
Prescription drug provisions are expected to save the government about $280 billion over 10 years.
Both parties have tried to pass the prescription legislation for decades with ex-president Donald Trump also campaigning but not doing much on the issue. Even former President Barack Obama had to concede this provision in the Affordable Care Act to get drug company support.
Again, this is a slam dunk for support of a broad cross section of the American people. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell could only mount a feeble defense for drug companies, saying the provision will cause them to raise prices.
But that’s the point. If they raise prices, Medicare can negotiate from a position of strength.
Overall, the plan takes in about $739 billion and invests about $400 million, leaving $300 million or so for deficit reduction.
Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will be a big win for Democrats — and a big win for all Americans.
