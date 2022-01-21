While Senate Republicans for the fifth time blocked the voting rights bill with a filibuster Wednesday, Congress for once had to actually debate something for 10 hours. And there’s value in that.
Democrats and President Joe Biden decided to push to override filibuster rules, even knowing it was doomed to failure as two of 50 Democrats said they could not support changing the rules.
That led to Democrats and other interest groups putting pressure on two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both Manchin and Sinema said they supported the voting rights bills, but did not support passing them by changing filibuster rules.
It’s a nuance that well may be lost on the general public.
Many groups tied the filibuster vote to the voting rights bill. Emily’s List, a major donor to women in Congress, said it would withdraw its support from Sinema due to her opposition to voting rights.
But the issue was debated, sharply at times, among Democrats and Republicans. And final votes were taken on advancing the voting bill and changing the filibuster rules. Manchin and Sinema will be on record voting with Republicans to reject rule changes that would have allowed voting rights to pass. They voted in favor of the voting bill, which still fell short of the 60 needed votes via filibuster rules.
We have long supported the voting rights bill, which was modified with Republican input and Manchin himself working with the GOP on those changes. In the end two bills were combined into one that would have made Election Day a federal holiday, allowed 15 days of early voting in every state, allowed automatic voter registration, allowed all voters to request a vote by mail ballot and allowed the Department of Justice to sue jurisdictions that have discriminatory voting laws.
But the long hours of debate, sharp exchanges and passion on both sides were a healthy step for democracy. It allowed the public to see why their representatives are against or for securing voting rights. And their representatives should be on record, so that record can be reviewed come Election Day.
These are debates the public rarely sees, as many speeches and “debates” occur when members are not even in the chambers.
Democrats vowed to continue the fight for voting rights, and we agree with that strategy. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chief author of the voting bill, criticized her colleagues for voting against even debating the bill through the talking filibuster, saying it amounted to silencing American people who will at some point no longer tolerate it.
But citizens can only act when they see their representatives in action. Sinema and Manchin were on the shutdown debate side in a 52-48 vote. And members of Congress will have more skin in the game if they actually have to work at making their cases and speaking about it for hours at a time if need be.
Voting rights will remain a big issue in the upcoming election, and it’s good people will know where their representatives stood.
