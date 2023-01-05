Someday the House will have a speaker. Someday the men and women sent to the Capitol by their constituents will be able to take the oath of office, form committees, and start doing the people’s work as they see it.
But first the House Republicans will have to disengage from their circular firing squad. Tuesday’s debacle, in which a rump fraction of the party three times denied the official caucus leader the speakership, leaves the lower chamber of Congress technically in limbo and the new majority exposed as directionless and undisciplined.
This paralysis can, and likely will, be indefinite. Kevin McCarthy, prematurely installed in the speaker’s office but certainly not speaker, insists that he’s willing to fight this out for weeks or months; his opponents have as their brand a contempt for compromise and a commitment to chaos.
Even if McCarthy does manage to land the position he has spent his congressional career doggedly pursuing, it will be a Pyrrhic victory, one that will inherently bring his downfall. The concessions he has already made to the “never Kevin” 10% of the party (which, we will note, does not include any of the four Minnesotans in the House GOP) ensure that he will be an ineffective speaker and likely would not survive the full two years of the 118th Congress.
And the same applies to whoever emerges as an alternative to McCarthy. There may not be a Republican capable of getting, and keeping, 218 votes from the caucus. If the cost of getting the votes of what one GOP moderate labeled “the Taliban Twenty” is the ability of any five caucus members to unseat a speaker at will, they might as well put a revolving door on that office space McCarthy now occupies.
This is not, strictly speaking, the Democrats’ problem. The minority caucus can’t save the majority from itself. For now the Democrats can sit back and let McCarthy be repeatedly humiliated by the clown caucus he has enabled. The post-election lame duck session cleared the immediate urgent items from the legislative agenda.
But eventually there will be urgent work to do, most notably dealing with the debt limit in March. This week’s disarray powerfully suggests that the House GOP is not capable of dealing with serious issues. The best solution for the chamber and the nation is some sort of coalition with the Democrats, but McCarthy hasn’t reached that level of desperation. Yet.
